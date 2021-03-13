Biden, Irish Prime Minister to Hold Talks on March 17 to Discuss COVID-19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin to discuss a range of issues on March 17, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"On Wednesday, March 17, President Joe Biden will host Micheal Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a virtual bilateral meeting. They will reaffirm the deep, historic partnership and extraordinary people-to-people ties between the United States and Ireland. They will also discuss combatting COVID-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland," Psaki said on Friday.