Biden Is Considering Clinton for Post of US Ambassador to United Nations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and presidential candidate, may be offered the post of the US ambassador to the United Nations, the Washington Post reported, citing an anonymous source in the team of Joe Biden, who is projected to win the November 3 election.

This move could enable Biden to "highlight the importance of that position in his administration" and also "raise the prestige of the UN," according to the source.

Clinton, who served as secretary of state during the first presidential term of Barack Obama, was considered a favorite in the 2016 presidential race but unexpectedly lost to Donald Trump.