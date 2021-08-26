WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet at the White House on Thursday to discuss the Iran's nuclear program, relations with the Palestinians and the political crisis in Lebanon among other regional issues, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

"Iran's nuclear program has just dramatically broken out of the box and is accelerating from week to week, it's a very serious problem and the two leaders I think will have the opportunity to sit together and discuss what to do about it," the official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

Prior to meeting with Biden, Bennett will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday and Iran will be the focus of the discussions, the official said.

Biden and Bennett will also discuss US support to Israel for normalizing relations with the Arab nations, especially with Egypt, and the issue of expanding the Abraham Accord agreements, the official said.

In addition, the two leaders will discuss the middle East peace process, the official said, noting that Biden continues to support a two-state solution.