Biden Issues $6.2Bln for Ballistic Missile Submarine, $5.3Bln for B-21 Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) US President Biden issued $37.7 billion for nuclear enterprise modernization in the fiscal year 2024 defense budget on Monday, according to a release from the Pentagon.

"Under the concept of integrated deterrence, the budget allows "$37.

7 billion for Nuclear Enterprise Modernization, including: continued development and procurement of the B-21 program - $5.3 billion; production of the second Columbia ballistic missile submarine - $6.2 billion; first year advance procurement funding for the LGM-35A Sentinel program; development efforts supporting nuclear command, control, and communications systems," the release stated.