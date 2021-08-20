Biden Issues Executive Order to Take Additional Actions Against Russian Export Pipelines

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has issued an Executive Order to undertake additional actions against certain Russian energy export pipelines and block property or interests in property of entities who have facilitated the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

"I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order in order to take additional steps regarding certain Russian energy export pipelines to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in a document.

"The order blocks the property and interests in property of foreign persons ... for engaging in certain activities or providing certain services to facilitate construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, among others," the document said.