UrduPoint.com

Biden Issues Executive Order To Take Additional Actions Against Russian Export Pipelines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:08 PM

Biden Issues Executive Order to Take Additional Actions Against Russian Export Pipelines

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has issued an Executive Order to undertake additional actions against certain Russian energy export pipelines and block property or interests in property of entities who have facilitated the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has issued an Executive Order to undertake additional actions against certain Russian energy export pipelines and block property or interests in property of entities who have facilitated the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order in order to take additional steps regarding certain Russian energy export pipelines to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in a document.

"The order blocks the property and interests in property of foreign persons ... for engaging in certain activities or providing certain services to facilitate construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, among others," the document said.

Related Topics

Russia Nord United States April Government

Recent Stories

Missing from action: Five champions out of US Open ..

Missing from action: Five champions out of US Open

54 seconds ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on Chaudhry Sarwar

Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on Chaudhry Sarwar

56 seconds ago
 Int'l Day of remembrance, tribute to the victims o ..

Int'l Day of remembrance, tribute to the victims of terrorism to be observed on ..

57 seconds ago
 Deputy Secretary of State Discusses Afghan Rights ..

Deputy Secretary of State Discusses Afghan Rights With Top Uzbek Diplomat - Stat ..

59 seconds ago
 German Businesses Expect Appointment of Gas Transi ..

German Businesses Expect Appointment of Gas Transit Envoy to Expedite Russia-Ukr ..

5 minutes ago
 Role of educated women essential for development o ..

Role of educated women essential for development of country: Governor Balochista ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.