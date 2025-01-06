Open Menu

Biden Issues Major Coastal Protection Before Trump Handover

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) US President Joe Biden on Monday banned offshore drilling across an immense area of coastal waters, weeks before Donald Trump takes office pledging to massively increase fossil fuel production.

The ban encompasses the entire Atlantic coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico, as well as the Pacific coast off California, Oregon and Washington, and a section of the Bering Sea off Alaska.

A White House statement said the declaration protected more than 625 million acres (253 million hectares) of waters.

"As the climate crisis continues to threaten communities across the country and we are transitioning to a clean energy economy, now is the time to protect these coasts for our children and grandchildren," Biden said in a statement.

"In balancing the many uses and benefits of America's ocean, it is clear to me that the relatively minimal fossil fuel potential in the areas I am withdrawing do not justify the environmental, public health, and economic risks that would come from new leasing and drilling," he added.

