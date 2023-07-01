Biden Issues Memo Concluding Review of JFK Assassination Records - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has issued a memorandum concluding the review of declassified records related to the 1963 assassination of former President John Kennedy, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre announced.

"As part of the Biden-Harris administration's continued commitment to government transparency and accountability, President Biden issued a memorandum today concluding the review of records from President John F. Kennedy's assassination records collection. Under President Biden's leadership, agencies have fully declassified over 16,000 records since 2021," Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

The action reflects Biden's instruction that all information related to Kennedy's assassination should be released except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise, Jean-Pierre said.

"As a result, over 99 percent of the records in the collection are now publicly available at the National Archives," Jean-Pierre said.

In keeping with Biden's direction, the National Archives will digitize the entire collection to make it more accessible to the public, she added.

Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. The president was shot by US Marine Corp veteran Lee Harvey Oswald, according to the official Warren Commission report released in 1964.

The Warren Commission's report was initially sealed until 2039 before Congress passed the so-called JFK Records Act in 1992, which directed the National Archives and Records Administration to develop a collection on the assassination.

The official narrative has been the subject of intense criticism whereby a number of alternative theories to explain Kennedy's assassination have since been offered.