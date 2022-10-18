Biden Issues New Plan to Boost US Resiliency to Biological Threats - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) President Joe Biden is taking action to advance efforts to enhance the United States' ability to withstand future biological threats, a senior administration official told reporters.

"The President will sign National Security Memorandum 15 on Countering Biological Threats, enhancing pandemic preparedness and achieving global health security, and also release the new National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan on countering biological threats and enhancing pandemic preparedness and achieving global health security," the senior official said during a conference call.

Biden's memorandum will assert a strong policy coordination structure for biodefense across US Federal agencies with oversight from the national security adviser, the senior official said.

The memorandum directs US federal agencies to prioritize biodefense and implementation of the national bio-defense strategy in their annual budgets, and it also directs the US intelligence community to continuously track the evolving biological threat landscape, the official said.

The new Nation Biodefense Strategy is focused on enhancing US efforts to detect, prevent, prepare, respond and recover from biological threats.

The risk of another pandemic similar to the novel coronavirus or worse is a real threat that could potentially occur within the next 25 years, the official said.

The new strategy could take between five to ten years to implement, especially efforts to advance technology for new early warning capabilities of pathogens, and expediting the process to develop tests, treatments and vaccines for new pathogens.

US President Joe Biden, in his budget for fiscal year 2023, is asking US lawmakers to approve his request of $88.2 billion to prepare for future biological threats, which will be critical to supporting the new strategy, the official said.

The United States has spent some $4 trillion to date on the federal response to the novel coronavirus, according to US government data.