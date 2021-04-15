President Joe Biden on Thursday informed the US Congress that he issued an executive order declaring a national emergency over what he called the "harmful" activities of Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) President Joe Biden on Thursday informed the US Congress that he issued an executive order declaring a national emergency over what he called the "harmful" activities of Russia

"I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order declaring a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in a letter to Congress.