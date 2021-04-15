(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday informed the US Congress of his executive order declaring a national emergency over what he called Russia's "harmful" activities.

"I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order declaring a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in a letter to Congress.

The letter said that Biden had determined harmful foreign activities of Russia to include efforts to undermine the conduct of US and its allies' elections, engagement in malicious cyber activities, use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments, undermining of security in countries and regions important to US national security and violation of the territorial integrity of states.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration slapped a new round of sanctions against Russia and expelled 10 diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington.

Under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), after declaring a national emergency with respect to a foreign country the US president is authorized to impose significant economic penalties and sanctions on that country.

Under the law, an emergency declaration expires after one year unless renewed by the president.