Biden, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Russia, China, Climate Change - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali for talks on a range of issues including China and Russia, the White House said on Tuesday in a readout of the meeting.

"President Biden met today with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali to coordinate responses to a range of global challenges, including those posed by the People's Republic of China, the climate crisis, and Russia's use of energy as a weapon," the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed their commitment to continue providing Ukraine with military assistance to combat Russian forces, it added.

Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the coming winter after imposing sanctions on Russia for launching a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have disrupted supply chains and caused a spike in energy prices worldwide.