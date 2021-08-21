UrduPoint.com

Biden, Italian Prime Minister Spoke About Afghanistan Evacuation - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:30 AM

Biden, Italian Prime Minister Spoke About Afghanistan Evacuation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke about coordinating on safely evacuating citizens and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"They discussed the importance of continued close coordination between their military and civilian personnel in Kabul, who are working together tirelessly to safely evacuate their citizens, Afghans who courageously supported us and NATO in the war effort, and other vulnerable Afghan nationals," the release said on Friday.

The two leaders also welcomed the opportunity for the G7 to plan a common approach to Afghanistan policy at next week's virtual summit, the release added.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister White House From

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

3 hours ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

3 hours ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

3 hours ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

3 hours ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.