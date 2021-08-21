Biden, Italian Prime Minister Spoke About Afghanistan Evacuation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke about coordinating on safely evacuating citizens and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"They discussed the importance of continued close coordination between their military and civilian personnel in Kabul, who are working together tirelessly to safely evacuate their citizens, Afghans who courageously supported us and NATO in the war effort, and other vulnerable Afghan nationals," the release said on Friday.

The two leaders also welcomed the opportunity for the G7 to plan a common approach to Afghanistan policy at next week's virtual summit, the release added.