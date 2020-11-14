UrduPoint.com
Biden, Italian Prime Minister Vow To Boost Ties, Revive NATO, EU - Transition Team

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

Biden, Italian Prime Minister Vow to Boost Ties, Revive NATO, EU - Transition Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Presumed President-Elect Joe Biden held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in which the two agreed to work together to improve bilateral relations and revitalize the Transatlantic Alliance working through NATO and the European Union, according to a readout of the conversation.

"President-elect Joe Biden spoke this afternoon with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy," the readout said on Friday. "The President-elect thanked Prime Minister Conte for his congratulations, conveying his commitment to strengthen relations with Italy and revitalize the trans-Atlantic relationship, including through NATO and the European Union.

"

Biden told Conte that he looked forward to working together during Italy's chairmanship of the G20 next year, the readout said.

Biden welcomed the opportunity to cooperate with Italy on a range of shared interests, including containing the novel coronavirus and improving global health security, pursuing a sustainable economic recovery and tackling the threat of climate change, the readout added.

