Biden, Italian Prime Minister Vow to Boost Ties, Revive NATO, EU - Transition Team

"President-elect Joe Biden spoke this afternoon with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy," the readout said on Friday. "The President-elect thanked Prime Minister Conte for his congratulations, conveying his commitment to strengthen relations with Italy and revitalize the trans-Atlantic relationship, including through NATO and the European Union.

Biden told Conte that he looked forward to working together during Italy's chairmanship of the G20 next year, the readout said.

Biden welcomed the opportunity to cooperate with Italy on a range of shared interests, including containing the novel coronavirus and improving global health security, pursuing a sustainable economic recovery and tackling the threat of climate change, the readout added.