Biden, Japan's Suga Discuss Security Issues Including China, N. Korea - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Regional security issues and US-Japan defense ties dominated a conversation between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the White House said in a readout on Wednesday.

"They discussed regional security issues, including China and North Korea. They together affirmed the necessity of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the readout said. "The leaders also discussed the United States' unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan under Article 5 of our security treaty."

