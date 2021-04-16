(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Friday will put the finishing touches on the US administration's review of its North Korea policy during a meeting in Washington, a senior Biden administration official said.

"The United States is nearing the completion of its review on North Korea policy, Japan has been consulted all along, but the two leaders will now have the chance to put the finishing touches on what is an important initiative for the United States," the US official said during a telephone briefing on Thursday.

Biden and his team will underscore Japan's interest on issues related to Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and Japanese abductees held in North Korea.