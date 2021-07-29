Biden Job Approval Rating Holds Steady at 48%, Down From Post-Election High - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Nearly half of adults in the United States credit President Joe Biden with doing a good job in the early months of his presidency, with an approval rating of 48 percent in July matching his June tally, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Thursday.

"Biden currently holds a job performance rating of 48 percent approve and 44 percent disapprove. This is similar to his 48 percent - 43 percent rating in June and down from his 54 percent - 41 percent rating in April. The president gets a positive rating from 93 percent of Democrats, 36 percent of independents, and 10 percent of Republicans," a press release explaining the poll said.

As in past job performance surveys, Congress did poorly with approval of 23 percent versus 62 percent disapproval.

The July reading for Congress is in line with Monmouth polls through most of the Trump years, when approval ranged between 16 percent and 25 percent except for two months, the release said.

The percentage of Americans who say the country is headed in the right direction (38 percent) compared with the wrong track (56 percent) is also similar to June's results (37 percent to 57 percent). The right track rating declined after hitting an eight-year high of 46 percent in April, the release added.

The poll was conducted by telephone from July 21 to 26, 2021 with 804 adults in the United States and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.