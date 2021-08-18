Biden, Johnson Agree To Hold Virtual G7 Meeting Next Week On Afghanistan - White House
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister agreed to have a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss common strategy on Afghanistan, the White House said in a press release.
"They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach," the release said on Tuesday.