Biden, Johnson Commit to Further Enhance US-UK Bilateral Defense - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a joint statement after meeting on Thursday in which they vowed to further strengthen bilateral defense efforts.

"We commit to enhance further the world's strongest bilateral defense, security and intelligence partnership to overcome the evolving threats of the twenty-first century," the statement said.

This includes threats and challenges associated with: cyberspace, foreign interference, harmful influence campaigns, illicit finance, violent conflict and extremism and terrorism in all its forms."