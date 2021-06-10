UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Johnson Commit To Further Enhance US-UK Bilateral Defense - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:23 PM

Biden, Johnson Commit to Further Enhance US-UK Bilateral Defense - Joint Statement

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a joint statement after meeting on Thursday in which they vowed to further strengthen bilateral defense efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a joint statement after meeting on Thursday in which they vowed to further strengthen bilateral defense efforts.

"We commit to enhance further the world's strongest bilateral defense, security and intelligence partnership to overcome the evolving threats of the twenty-first century," the statement said.

This includes threats and challenges associated with: cyberspace, foreign interference, harmful influence campaigns, illicit finance, violent conflict and extremism and terrorism in all its forms."

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

13 minutes ago

Two held; explosive material recovered

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends tax notice sent to dece ..

5 minutes ago

Govt's friendly policies led to revival of investo ..

5 minutes ago

US says offers $3 mn for information on Iraq attac ..

5 minutes ago

Biden, Johnson Commit to Global Minimum Tax of at ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.