Biden, Johnson Commit To Global Minimum Tax Of At Least 15% - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden, Johnson Commit to Global Minimum Tax of at Least 15% - Joint Statement

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have committed to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent, a joint statement by the US and UK governments said on Thursday in conjunction with Biden's visit to the United Kingdom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have committed to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent, a joint statement by the US and UK governments said on Thursday in conjunction with Biden's visit to the United Kingdom.

"We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises," the statement quoting the two leaders said. "We also commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis."

More Stories From World

