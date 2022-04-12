UrduPoint.com

Biden, Johnson Discuss UK Prime Minister's Recent Visit to Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden in a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the latter's recent trip to Ukraine amid the special Russian military operation in the country, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the latter's recent trip to Ukraine amid the special Russian military operation in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

spoke today with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom about the Prime Minister's recent visit to Ukraine. The leaders affirmed their commitment to continue providing security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the face of ongoing atrocities by Russia," the White House said in a readout of the leaders' call.

Biden and Johnson also welcomed ongoing cooperation with allies and partners to impose severe costs on Russia, such as recent economic sanctions, in response to the ongoing operation, the readout added.

