Biden, Johnson Reaffirm US-UK Commitment to Northern Ireland Peace Accord - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The United States and the United Kingdom have confirmed their commitment to the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement in Northern Ireland, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"Today, the United Kingdom and the United States reaffirm their commitment to working closely with all parties to the Agreement to protect its delicate balance and realize its vision for reconciliation, consent, equality, respect for rights, and parity of esteem," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The agreement has looked increasingly fragile as violence and protests have spread around Northern Ireland following a European Union move to limit the export of coronavirus vaccines into Northern Ireland in case they were then re-exported to the United Kingdom.

"It took a deep partnership between the UK, Ireland, and the US to support the people of Northern Ireland in bringing the Troubles to an end and it will take a continued and ongoing partnership to advance and safeguard Northern Ireland's stability and prosperity into the future," the statement said.

Biden and Johnson said they remained fully committed to the 1998 agreement that established new democratic institutions in Northern Ireland, provided for consultation and cooperation across all of Ireland and created structures for British-Irish engagement.