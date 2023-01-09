Biden Joins Leaders of Canada, Mexico in Condemning Anti-Lula Riots in Brazil - Statement

President Joe Biden on Monday released a joint statement alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning riots in Brazil against new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Monday released a joint statement alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning riots in Brazil against new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress and Supreme Court buildings, as well as a presidential palace, as part of protests against the 2022 Brazilian presidential election results. Lula, who took office on January 1, ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the country's capital.

"Canada, Mexico, and the United States condemn the January 8 attacks on Brazil's democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions," the joint statement said.

The three heads of state look forward to working with President Lula, the joint statement added.