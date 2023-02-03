UrduPoint.com

Biden, Jordanian King Discuss Middle East Stability, Cooperation - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Biden, Jordanian King Discuss Middle East Stability, Cooperation - White House

US President Joe Biden met with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House to discuss a range of issues, including regional stability and economic cooperation, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on ThursdayUS President Joe Biden met with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House to discuss a range of issues, including regional stability and economic cooperation, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden met with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House to discuss a range of issues, including regional stability and economic cooperation, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"He (Biden) met with King Abdullah the Second and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, and they had lunch together," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "They will reaffirm the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan, and the President will thank His Majesty for his close partnership and the role he and Jordan play as a force for stability in the Middle East."

The two leaders also discussed their vision for the region as well as the importance of cooperation and integration, capitalizing on opportunities for economic prosperity and stability, Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will thank the king for the critical role Jordan plays in defusing tensions in Jerusalem and will underscore the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif Temple Mount, Jean-Pierre added.

This is the second visit of the king to the United States in less than a year. On May 13, King Abdullah II met with Biden at the White House to discuss a range of regional security issues in the Middle East, including the ongoing tensions in Israel and the West Bank.

Related Topics

Israel White House Visit Bank Jerusalem Temple United States Middle East May

Recent Stories

Rupee goes down against US dollar beyond in interb ..

Rupee goes down against US dollar beyond in interbank market

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplemen ..

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplementary round

35 minutes ago
 PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL ..

PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL 8 edition

37 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

2 hours ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

2 hours ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.