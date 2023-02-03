Biden, Jordanian King Discuss Middle East Stability, Cooperation - White House

US President Joe Biden met with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House to discuss a range of issues, including regional stability and economic cooperation, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on ThursdayUS President Joe Biden met with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House to discuss a range of issues, including regional stability and economic cooperation, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden met with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House to discuss a range of issues, including regional stability and economic cooperation, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"He (Biden) met with King Abdullah the Second and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, and they had lunch together," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "They will reaffirm the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan, and the President will thank His Majesty for his close partnership and the role he and Jordan play as a force for stability in the Middle East."

The two leaders also discussed their vision for the region as well as the importance of cooperation and integration, capitalizing on opportunities for economic prosperity and stability, Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will thank the king for the critical role Jordan plays in defusing tensions in Jerusalem and will underscore the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif Temple Mount, Jean-Pierre added.

This is the second visit of the king to the United States in less than a year. On May 13, King Abdullah II met with Biden at the White House to discuss a range of regional security issues in the Middle East, including the ongoing tensions in Israel and the West Bank.