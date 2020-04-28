Biden Jumps Ahead of Trump in Election Race Amid Coronavirus Concerns - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump by a six-point margin among US voters, a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll revealed on Monday.

The poll showed Biden up by a 44-38%, figures that mark a complete turnaround from the three percent lead Trump enjoyed a few months ago even while he was being impeached.

If no third party candidate is factored in, Biden's lead grows to a potentially overwhelming 10 points, the pollsters said.

Trump's support proved rock solid through the Russiagate allegations and his impeachment by the House of Representatives, USA Today noted. But now it has dissolved in the face of concerns about his handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19 ) pandemic which has cost 55,000 lives so far within the United States, the paper said.