WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Justice Department's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida is an assault on US democracy, House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during a speech in Pennsylvania.

"Joe Biden and the politicized Department of Justice launched a raid on the home of his top political rival, Donald Trump; that is an assault on democracy," McCarthy said on Thursday ahead of Biden's speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Last month, the FBI seized documents from Trump's residence in connection to a federal probe seeking to determine whether the materials stored there were of a sensitive nature, and whether the improper storage of such could constitute violations of national security protocols. Trump denied having any classified documents and characterized the raid as a continuation of the political witch hunt to prevent him to run for office again.

McCarthy added that Biden's government has shielded his family and his administration from accountability of significant abuses of power and foreign dealings by his son, Hunter, as well as other members of the Biden family, for personal gain.

On Thursday night, Biden will deliver a speech on the "battle for the soul of the nation" in Philadelphia. Biden campaign officials earlier this week filed documents with the Federal Election Commission, moving him closer to an official run at a second term.

Earlier on Thursday, Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the US Department of Energy requesting a briefing from the agency on the sale of US national oil reserves to a Chinese company with links to Hunter Biden.

According to the Department of Energy, the Biden administration recently sold almost a million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve oil to a subsidiary of Sinopec.

Sinopec, a state-run energy company, is a major producer and purchaser of petroleum products for China. The parent company Sinopec Group is one of the largest oil conglomerates in the world and is run by China's State Council.