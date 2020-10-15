UrduPoint.com
Biden Keeps Double-Digit Lead Over Trump, Margin Slips 3 Points Since Debate - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Former Vice President Joe Biden would beat President Donald Trump by 11 percentage points nationwide if the presidential election were held today, a three point drop since the days following the candidates' September 29 debate, a new NBC/Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden would beat President Donald Trump by 11 percentage points nationwide if the presidential election were held today, a three point drop since the days following the candidates' September 29 debate, a new NBC/Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll revealed on Thursday.

The poll "conducted after Trump returned to the White House from his hospitalization for the coronavirus ... finds Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points among registered voters, 53 percent to 42 percent," NBC said in a report explaining the poll.

An NBC/WSJ poll conducted immediately after the first presidential debate on September 29, although the NBC report said that the shrinking gap is within the survey's margin of error.

The poll also shows how the race could tighten in the final days, especially as Trump returns to the campaign trail, the report added.

Polls in the weeks ahead of the 2016 presidential election also showed then-candidate Hillary Clinton with a solid lead over Trump.

