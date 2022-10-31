UrduPoint.com

Biden Keeps Military Option On Table To Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Arms - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Biden Keeps Military Option on Table to Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Arms - Envoy

US President Joe Biden keeps a military option on the table to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Robert Malley, US special envoy for Iran, said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden keeps a military option on the table to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Robert Malley, US special envoy for Iran, said on Monday.

"As the President has said, if all other means fail, as a last resort, he would keep the military option, very clearly on the table, if that's what it would take to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Malley said at a Carnegie Endowment event.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA, with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union.

It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then-President of the US Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. However, the negotiations have stalled.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States April 2015 2018 Event All From

Recent Stories

Russia Completes Conscription Under Partial Mobili ..

Russia Completes Conscription Under Partial Mobilization - Defense Ministry

8 seconds ago
 Incidences of suicides in G-B on rise for last two ..

Incidences of suicides in G-B on rise for last two decades: Chief Secretary GB

9 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of killing incident

IGP takes notice of killing incident

10 seconds ago
 KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to ..

KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to declare mines & minerals sect ..

12 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab gives Rs 5m cheque to daught ..

Chief Minister Punjab gives Rs 5m cheque to daughter of late journalist

3 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup to get und ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup to get underway

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.