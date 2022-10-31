Biden Keeps Military Option on Table to Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Arms - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden keeps a military option on the table to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Robert Malley, US special envoy for Iran, said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden keeps a military option on the table to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Robert Malley, US special envoy for Iran, said on Monday.

"As the President has said, if all other means fail, as a last resort, he would keep the military option, very clearly on the table, if that's what it would take to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Malley said at a Carnegie Endowment event.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA, with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union.

It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then-President of the US Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. However, the negotiations have stalled.