Biden Keeps Preventing Access To Medicine For Sardasht Chemical Bombing Victims - Tehran

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Biden Keeps Preventing Access to Medicine for Sardasht Chemical Bombing Victims - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Joe Biden administration has continued its predecessors' policy of restricting access to medicines and medical equipment for victims of Iraq's chemical bombing of the Iranian city of Sardasht, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday on the 34th anniversary of the deadly attack.

The bombing, which was carried out by Baghdad during the Iraqi-Iranian war in 1987, claimed more than 100 lives and left thousands wounded.

According to Zarif, the West has twice harmed the 1987 attack victims first, by providing the government of Saddam Hussein with chemical weapons technology used during the Sardasht attack and later "turning a blind eye" to his crimes; and second, when it imposed a set of "brutal sanctions against humanity" which prevented the supply of medicine and medical equipment to .

.. chemical warfare veterans," a move backed by former US President Donald Trump.

"Despite our efforts and the cooperation of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the new US administration has not left the failed policy of the previous administration and by continuing to impose of illegal sanctions prevents our chemical warfare veterans to access medicine and medical equipment," Zarif was quoted as saying by the MEHR news agency.

The diplomat stressed that it was important to hold those responsible for the use of mass destruction weapons accountable, as well as commemorate victims of such attacks.

