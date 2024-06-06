Open Menu

Biden, Key European And Latin American Leaders, Urge Hamas To Accept Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) US President Joe Biden and 16 other world leaders including key European and Latin American players on Thursday jointly urged Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal and for Israel to accept compromises.

"There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement," said the statement issued by the White House.

The statement was signed by the leaders of key European powers Britain, France and Germany as well as by Spain, which has infuriated Israel by recognizing a Palestinian state.

More unusually, the statement brought together the ideologically divergent leaders of South America's most populous nations -- Brazil and Colombia, whose left-wing presidents have stridently denounced Israel, and Argentina, whose new libertarian leader backs Israel.

The United States has repeatedly said the onus is on Hamas to accept the deal, but the statement also called for flexibility from Israel.

"At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations," it said.

"It is time for the war to end and this deal is the necessary starting point."

Related Topics

World Israel White House France Germany Argentina Spain Brazil United States Colombia From Agreement

