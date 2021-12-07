UrduPoint.com

Biden, Key US Partners To Discuss Possible Anti-Russia Sanctions Later Today - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold conversations throughout Monday with US key partners on possible sanctions against Russia, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The president is going to have this conversation with a number of key partners this afternoon," Psaki said when asked whether the sanctions will be done in concert with allies or unilaterally only. "It's important for us to (be) in coordination and in lockstep with our transatlantic partners and allies. But i don't want to rule anything in or out before these conversations."

