Biden Kicks Off Two-day Angola Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) US President Joe Biden is in Angola on Tuesday for the first and only visit to sub-Saharan Africa of his presidency, which is focused on a major infrastructure project that is a counterpoint to China's investments.
Biden arrived in the oil-rich Portuguese-speaking country late Monday for a two-day visit centred on a multinational project to rehabilitate a railway line ferrying minerals from inland countries to the Angolan port of Lobito for export.
In anticipation of his trip, the Angolan government declared December 3 and 4 public holidays and deployed heavy security across the capital Luanda, a city of around 9.5 million people.
Biden, who hands over to Donald Trump on January 20, starts his visit on Tuesday with talks with President Joao Lourenco in the capital Luanda and is due to later deliver remarks at the National Slavery Museum.
On Wednesday, he is to travel to Lobito, an Atlantic port city about 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of Luanda.
The port is at the heart of the Lobito Corridor project that has received loans from the United States, the European Union and others to rehabilitate a key railway connecting the mineral-rich inland countries of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia with Lobito, from where they can be exported.
It is "a real game changer for US engagement in Africa," John Kirby, the White House national security communications advisor, told reporters Monday.
"It's our fervent hope that as the new team comes in and takes a look at this, that they see the value too, that they see how it will help drive a more secure, more prosperous, more economically stable continent."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From World
-
Asian markets mostly rise on China hope, euro hit by France woes34 minutes ago
-
China lifts final bans on Australian red meat as trade row nears end44 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 25: disaster agency44 minutes ago
-
EU countries to push for outdoor smoking and vaping bans1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres1 hour ago
-
Parthenon Marbles to feature in Greek PM's London talks2 hours ago
-
IMCTC launches program to combat terrorism in Sahel countries with Saudi support2 hours ago
-
Senegal PM says will remain head of govt after speculation2 hours ago
-
China lifts final bans on Australian red meat as trade row nears end2 hours ago
-
Atalanta on tail of Serie A leaders Napoli after seeing off Roma3 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed after US-China chip move, euro hit by France woes3 hours ago
-
Musk $55.8 bn Tesla pay deal again rejected by US judge3 hours ago