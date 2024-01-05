Open Menu

Biden Kickstarts 2024 Campaign With Speech Targeting Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Biden kickstarts 2024 campaign with speech targeting Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) President Joe Biden will try to fire up his 2024 campaign Friday with a major speech warning that democracy is at risk from Donald Trump, three years after the January 6 US Capitol attack.

Either trailing or neck and neck with Trump in recent polls, the 81-year-old Democrat will frame his likely Republican rival as a threat to the nation in an address near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.

A looming winter storm forced the speech to be brought forward a day from Saturday, the third anniversary of the Capitol assault by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn Biden's 2020 election win.

The effort to boost Biden's faltering campaign by painting him as a defender of democracy will continue Monday when he visits a South Carolina church where a white supremacist shot dead nine Black parishioners in 2015.

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Biden's election pitch four years ago that he was leading a "battle for the soul of America" was more relevant than ever.

"The threat Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire in the years since," she said in a statement.

The venues for Biden's first speeches of 2024 are deliberately symbolic -- especially the first, at a school near Valley Forge, where George Washington, the first US president, regrouped American forces fighting their British colonial rulers nearly 250 years ago.

"We chose Valley Forge as George Washington united the colonies there," said principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks.

"Then he became president and set the precedent for the peaceful transition of power -- something that Donald Trump and Republicans refused to do."

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Storm Fire Washington Democracy Trump George Independence SITE Turkish Lira January 2015 2020 Church From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

10 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

10 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

10 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

10 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

10 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

11 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

11 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

11 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

11 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

10 hours ago

More Stories From World