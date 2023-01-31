Biden, King of Jordan Abdullah to Discuss Cooperation, Palestine on Feb. 2 - Embassy in US

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Jordanian King Abdullah II will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on February 2 to discuss deepening cooperation and the latest international developments, the Embassy of Jordan in Washington D.C. said on Tuesday.

"His Majesty King Abdullah and United States President Joe Biden will hold talks at the White House on Thursday, as part of His Majesty's visit to Washington, DC. Talks will cover means to bolster the strategic partnership and ties of friendship between Jordan and the United States through expanding cooperation across various sectors," the embassy said in a press release.

The two leaders are expected to cover the situation in Palestine and the US role in this regard, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the release added.

This will be the second visit of the king to the United States in less than a year. On May 13, King Abdullah II met with Biden at the White House to discuss a range of regional security issues in the Middle East, including the ongoing tensions in Israel and the West Bank.

