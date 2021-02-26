WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in a phone conversation discussed ending the conflict in Yemen and Washington's commitment to back Riyadh in defending its territory, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

spoke today with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia to address the longstanding partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia," the statement said on Thursday. "Together they discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the U.S. commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups."