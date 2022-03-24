Biden, Kishida Agree to Hold North Korea Accountable for Missile Launch - White House

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to work to hold North Korea accountable for its recent missile test, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to work to hold North Korea accountable for its recent missile test, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Biden met with Prime Minister Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 today.

The two Leaders discussed DPRK's launch of a long-range ballistic missile, which both Leaders strongly condemned, stressed the need for diplomacy, and agreed to continue working together to hold the DPRK accountable," a White House official said, according to a pool report.

Biden also conveyed to Kishida the United States' commitment to Japanese and Korean security, as well as thanked him for Japan's response to Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine, the official said.