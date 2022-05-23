UrduPoint.com

Biden, Kishida Commit To Cooperate On Security Issues, Including North Korea - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have pledged to cooperate closely on security issues, including the nuclear and ballistic missile programs of North Korea and China, the White House said on Monday.

Biden arrived in Tokyo on Sunday to hold a meeting with Kishida and participate in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit ” an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India.

"The two leaders committed to work closely together to address security challenges, including the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) nuclear and ballistic missile programs and China's increasingly coercive behavior that runs counter to international law," the White House said in a statement following the leaders' meeting.

The leaders also agreed to deepen cooperation between the countries in such areas as emerging technologies, supply chain security, and clean energy, the statement added.

More Stories From World

