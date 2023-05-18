UrduPoint.com

Biden, Kishida Discuss Strengthening Defense Cooperation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed strengthening defense and economic cooperation as they met in Hiroshima on Thursday ahead of the G7 summit, the White House said.

"Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen defense cooperation, building on Japan's revised strategy documents and increased defense investments," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

The two also addressed efforts to boost economic cooperation, including through negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The leaders highlighted their deepening cooperation on emerging technology, including in areas like quantum computing and semiconductors. Biden commended Japan's commitment to step up investment in those areas.

Biden and Kishida also reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

In addition, they reiterated their resolve to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, expressing opposition to "any attempts to change the status quo by force," the readout said.

Hiroshima will host the G7 summit from May 19-21.

