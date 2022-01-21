Biden, Kishida in Close Alignment on Russia, Japan to Be by US Side - Official

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a virtual meeting on Friday conveyed close alignment on Russia over Ukraine, a senior US administration official said

"I think we were in very close alignment on the challenges Russia is presenting to Ukraine," the US official said during a conference call.

"The prime minister complimented the president on his handling and made clear that Japan would be fully behind the United States in the challenging days ahead."

Russia denies the allegations that it is preparing to invade Ukraine and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russia's borders.