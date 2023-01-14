UrduPoint.com

Biden, Kishida Reiterate Importance Of Maintaining Peace Across Taiwan Strait - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishidia Fumio have reiterated their commitment to avoiding conflict across the volatile Taiwan Strait, according to a joint statement released on Friday after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Washington.

"We emphasize that our basic positions on Taiwan remain unchanged, and reiterate the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community," said the statement.

The leaders also urged China to do its part to enable public health officials worldwide to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and identify potential new variants by reporting adequate transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data regarding the disease's spread.

