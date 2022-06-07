WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) US President Joe Biden was aware of his Mexican colleague Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to skip participation in the Summit of the Americas before official announcement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"President was aware that (Mexican President) was not going to attend. He was aware before he made this decision to make that announcement," Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Lopez Obrador announced on Monday that he will not participate in the Summit of the Americas hosted in Los Angeles from June 6-10 due to the exclusion of some countries.

The State Department earlier in the day confirmed reports that the US did not invite Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua to the summit due to concerns over alleged human rights issues.

The United States was discussing the issue of invitations with other member state during the last month, Jean-Pierre said. She has acknowledged that different states have different positions on that.

She also welcomed Mexico's contribution to the major summit deliverables.