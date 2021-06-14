UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Knows What To Expect From Putin, Will Discuss Upcoming Summit With NATO Allies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:10 AM

Biden Knows What to Expect From Putin, Will Discuss Upcoming Summit With NATO Allies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will discuss his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin behind closed doors with NATO allies, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

After this weekend's G7 summit in the UK's southwestern county of Cornwall, Biden headed for Brussels where the NATO summit will be held on Monday.

"He'll have the opportunity to speak to all of the Allies about what he intends to talk to Putin about. He'll do that behind closed doors. So, they get both to hear from him about his intentions with respect to the summit, and he gets to hear from them as well, so that he will go into Geneva with the full support and solidarity of all of our NATO Allies," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Meanwhile White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that Biden already knows what to expect from Putin this Wednesday.

"And so, he, of course, has engaged with President Putin before, as you well know. And, you know, he certainly knows what to expect. His view is that this is not a meeting about trust, it's not a meeting about friendship ” it's a meeting about figuring out where we can find common ground, and also being straightforward and candid about areas where we have concern," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Last week, Biden embarked on his first overseas trip to reconnect with G7, NATO and European Union leaders. The stops in the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland aim to highlight the US commitment to restoring alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with allies to address global challenges.

On June 16, Biden will meet with Putin in Geneva to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including strategic stability and arms control.

Related Topics

NATO Russia White House European Union Brussels Cornwall Vladimir Putin Geneva United Kingdom Belgium Switzerland June Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

4 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

5 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

5 hours ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

6 hours ago

â€‹â€‹â€‹ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

6 hours ago

UAEâ€™s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.