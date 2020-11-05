Biden Lacks Just 6 Electoral Votes to Win US Presidency After Victory in Michigan - Fox

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic candidate Joe Biden needs only six more electoral college votes to win the US presidency after his victory in the swing state of Michigan, Fox news projected.

Biden is projected to win the state's 16 electoral votes after winning 49.

9 percent of the vote against President Donald Trump's 48.6 percent, with 99 percent of the ballots counted, Fox reported.

That leaves Biden just six votes short of the 270 required to become the next US president, Fox reported.