UrduPoint.com

Biden Lags Behind His Predecessors In Number Of In-Office Interviews - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

Biden Lags Behind His Predecessors in Number of In-Office Interviews - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Since the beginning of his presidency, United States President Joe Biden has given only 10 one-on-one interviews, a much lower number than that given by his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama during the same time in office, the Hill newspaper counted.

It has been 10 months into Biden's presidency from which he has emerged with as few as 10 one-on-one interviews with the press. By this time in office, Obama gave over 113 interviews, and Trump sat down with a reporter over 50 times, the newspaper said.

One-on-one interviews allow reporters to ask presidents unwanted or uncomfortable questions, forcing them to steer away from the scripted speeches that they give. The outlet suggested that Biden's lack of one-on-one interviews could be a sign of fear of unwanted questions he could be unprepared to answer.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Trump Same United States From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

5 hours ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

12 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.