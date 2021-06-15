UrduPoint.com
Biden Lands In Geneva Ahead Of Putin Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:33 PM

Biden lands in Geneva ahead of Putin summit

US President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday ahead of his first summit with Vladimir Putin, as tensions between Moscow and Washington stand at their highest in years

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday ahead of his first summit with Vladimir Putin, as tensions between Moscow and Washington stand at their highest in years.

Biden flew into the Swiss city on the last leg of his first foreign trip as president after mending relations with Washington's closest allies during G7 and NATO summits in Britain and Brussels, arriving in Geneva on the eve of the first meeting between US and Russian leaders since 2018.

More Stories From World

