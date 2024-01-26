Open Menu

Biden Lauds Solid 2023 Growth As Reelection Bid Gains Pace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Superior, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) US President Joe Biden and his Treasury chief touted the country's robust 2023 economic performance Thursday, with stronger than expected growth offering a boost as the Democratic incumbent revs up his reelection campaign.

"Experts, from the time I got elected, were insisting that the recession was just around the corner," Biden said in a speech in Wisconsin. "Well, you know, we've got really strong growth."

He was referring to data released earlier Thursday that showed the US economy -- fueled by a resilient jobs market and consumer spending -- grew at an annualized rate of 3.3 percent in the October-December period.

From the same period a year prior, gross domestic product rose 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, full-year economic growth accelerated to 2.5 percent, from 1.9 percent in 2022.

Biden contrasted the figures with recent remarks by former president Donald Trump, who said he was hoping for the world's biggest economy to crash.

"We obviously have more work to do, but we're making real progress building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up, and not the top down," said Biden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at new record highs after the GDP report.

In a statement Thursday, Biden said: "Wages, wealth, and employment are higher now than they were before the pandemic."

The president, who is aiming to convince voters that he has done a good job lowering inflation while spurring investments to support the economy, is almost certainly headed for a 2024 rematch with Trump.

This week, the Republican ex-president won the New Hampshire Primary, all but securing his party's nomination.

