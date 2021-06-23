UrduPoint.com
Biden Launches 5 Task Forces To Crack Down On Illegal Gun Trade - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:30 AM

Biden Launches 5 Task Forces to Crack Down on Illegal Gun Trade - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Biden administration is setting up five new task forces to launch a concerted drive on illegal gun trafficking trade in order to reduce violent crime across the United States, the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

"Gun violence is a major driver in the increase in violent crime over the last 18 months, and today's action is an important step in stemming the supply of illegally trafficked firearms which are used in deadly shootings and other violent crimes," the Justice Department said in a release.

On Wednesday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland will discuss the new initiative with President Joe Biden, law enforcement officials and local and community leaders as part of the administration-wide comprehensive strategy to combat the rise in violent crime, the release said.

The five strike forces will focus on significant firearms trafficking corridors that channel guns into New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC and will be led by designated US attorneys, the release added.

