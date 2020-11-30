UrduPoint.com
Biden Launches Committee Tasked With Planning Inauguration - Deputy Press Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:01 PM

Projected US President-elect Joe Biden has launched a committee tasked with preparing for the January 20 presidential inauguration ceremony, his transition team announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden has launched a committee tasked with preparing for the January 20 presidential inauguration ceremony, his transition team announced in a statement on Monday.

"Today, we are proud to announce the Presidential Inaugural Committee for the next President and Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the team said via Twitter. "We look forward to sharing updates here about events on January 20th as well as ways for Americans to engage with the Inauguration."

Biden's spokesman Matt Hill said the team would be led by CEO Tony Allen, Executive Director Maju Varghese, Deputy Executive Director Erin Wilson and Deputy Executive Director Yvanna Cancela.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede, alleging that victory was stolen from him via fraud. Election officials from all 50 states and the country's top national security leaders have said that they found no evidence of substantial fraud or irregularities in the election.

