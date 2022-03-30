UrduPoint.com

Biden Launches One-Stop Website For COVID-19 Vaccines, Tests - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Biden Launches One-Stop Website for COVID-19 Vaccines, Tests - White House

The Biden administration has activated a new one-stop official shopping website for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments, masks and medical supplies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced in a fact sheet on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Biden administration has activated a new one-stop official shopping website for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments, masks and medical supplies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced in a fact sheet on Wednesday.

"(The) website will feature a new test-to-treat locator tool to help people access the over 2,000 locations that offer COVID-19 tests and antiviral pills at one convenient location," the White House said.

The website is designed to help all people in the United States gain better access to lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on COVID-19 in their area, the White House also said.

" The Administration has worked over the past 14 months to set up over 90,000 vaccination sites, make more than 400 million high-quality masks available for free, send free tests to peoples' homes, and stand up new test-to-treat sites where people can get tested and receive life-saving antivirals all in one place," the White House added.

Biden announced the Test-to-Treat initiative in his State of the Union address earlier this month. Since, the Biden administration has already launched more than 2,000 of them, according to the White House.

Related Topics

White House United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in ..

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in DR Congo

4 minutes ago
 CM GB expresses deep sorrow over martyrdom of pak ..

CM GB expresses deep sorrow over martyrdom of pak army personnel

4 minutes ago
 EU Commissioner Praises Potential of Solar Energy ..

EU Commissioner Praises Potential of Solar Energy in Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

4 minutes ago
 US EUCOM Chief Says Time to Re-Examine NATO's Perm ..

US EUCOM Chief Says Time to Re-Examine NATO's Permanent Architecture in Eastern ..

4 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in 18 districts of KP

Section 144 imposed in 18 districts of KP

4 minutes ago
 Article 63-A clearly states defection from party t ..

Article 63-A clearly states defection from party to be unconstitutional: Chief J ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.