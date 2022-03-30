Biden Launches One-Stop Website for COVID-19 Vaccines, Tests - White House

The Biden administration has activated a new one-stop official shopping website for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments, masks and medical supplies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced in a fact sheet on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Biden administration has activated a new one-stop official shopping website for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments, masks and medical supplies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced in a fact sheet on Wednesday.

"(The) website will feature a new test-to-treat locator tool to help people access the over 2,000 locations that offer COVID-19 tests and antiviral pills at one convenient location," the White House said.

The website is designed to help all people in the United States gain better access to lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on COVID-19 in their area, the White House also said.

" The Administration has worked over the past 14 months to set up over 90,000 vaccination sites, make more than 400 million high-quality masks available for free, send free tests to peoples' homes, and stand up new test-to-treat sites where people can get tested and receive life-saving antivirals all in one place," the White House added.

Biden announced the Test-to-Treat initiative in his State of the Union address earlier this month. Since, the Biden administration has already launched more than 2,000 of them, according to the White House.