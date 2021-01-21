Biden Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in a tribute to the US armed forces two and a half hours after his inauguration on Wednesday.

Biden's family including his grandchildren, Vice President Kamala Harris and three former presidents who had attended his inauguration - Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush, also attended the ceremony.

The streets of Washington and routes in Virginia, usually packed with crowds during a presidential inauguration were entirely deserted apart from armed police and troops because of the assault on the US Capitol on January 6 and because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has so far killed close to 400,000 people in the United States.

Biden earlier signed his first three documents as president, including new cabinet positions.