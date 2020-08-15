UrduPoint.com
Biden Lead Over Trump Ahead Of November Election Swells To Double Digits - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump widened to 11 percentage points, up from an 8-point advantage at the end of June, a new Marist poll commissioned by National Public Radio (NPR) revealed.

"The change comes as 71% of Americans now see the coronavirus as a real threat, up significantly over the last several months, as more than 167,000 Americans have died and more than 5 million have become infected with the virus, as of Friday," NPR said a report on the poll on Friday.

In addition to the overall 53-42 percent Biden edge over Trump, the poll also revealed that Americans view the former vice president as better able to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic, with a 53-37 percentage point.

On another issue, more than a third of Americans (35 percent) say they will not get vaccinated when a vaccine comes available while 60% say they will. Other polls have similarly revealed a reluctance among a significant number of Americans to receive vaccines and especially DNA-altering ones.

